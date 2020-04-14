Jacqueline Marie Orlando, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Marie Orlando, 64, passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020.

Jacqueline was born Aug. 20, 1955 in Youngstown, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (DePascale) Orlando.



Jacqueline was a Professor of Law at Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio.

She was a 1973 graduate of Ursuline High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Youngstown State University in 1977. She went on to receive her Master in Library Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1978 and her Juris Doctor degree from the Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University in 1988.



Jacqueline was a Reference Librarian at Youngstown Public Library, Columbus Metropolitan Library, and the Supreme Court of the United States. At Capital University Law School, she was Professor of Legal Research, Analysis, and Writing, and was Associate Director and Director of the Law Library. She developed one of the first courses in the country that focused on electronic legal research so that lawyers could access free and low-cost digital legal databases. She served on the admissions committee of the Columbus Bar Association and as a Federal Mediator in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.



Jacqueline was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Worthington, the Ohio Bar Association, the Columbus Bar Association, the American Association of Law Libraries, the Ohio Regional Association of Law Libraries, and the Women Lawyers of Franklin County.

She enjoyed spending time and talking with her children, reading, the ballet, frequenting estate sales, and watching vintage films.



Jacqueline was a devoted wife to Leo Madden and loving mother to her twins, Elizabeth Virginia and James Anthony. She also leaves behind her two sisters, Mary Jo (Bill) Olson and Geri (Jim) DeCenso, and many nieces and nephews, to cherish her memories.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, William Olson.

Her energy, imagination, and resourcefulness both awed and inspired everyone who met her. She never met a stranger and was an unfailing source of charity and practical advice. Her greatest joys were raising her children to be kind and responsible, and preparing her students for careers in judicial advocacy.



In lieu of flowers, her family invites financial contributions to the Capital University Law School Dean’s List Merit Scholarship Fund, 303 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43085; or Cristo Rey Columbus High School, 400 East Town Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

