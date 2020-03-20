Jabiel Luis Vega, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jabiel Luis Vega, 27, departed this life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at U.P.M.C. with his loving family by his side.

Jabiel was born November 11, 1992 in Youngstown, the son of Anna L. Pagan and Waldy Vega.

He served as an altar boy at Immaculate Conception Church.

He loved watching his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, working on cars and attending car shows. Most of all, Jabiel enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, Anna and Waldy, Jabiel will always be remembered lovingly by his daughter, Jasieyli Eloisa Vega; siblings, Jose A. Pagan, Cataline Smallwood, Waldy Alex Vega, Doris A. Vega, Meleina Vega and Carmen Sepulveda; nieces, Analysia, Ceona and Ava Britt, Alaya Sellers and Camila Vega; nephews, Jowell and Jaziah Pagan; aunts, Gloria Strait, Elsie Rounds, Matilda Sepulveda, Catalina Pagan, Carmen Canstano and Rose Gossett; uncles, Luis Pagan and Jose Rivera and many loving cousins.

Jabiel was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carmen M. Pagan; grandfather, Antinio Pagan and uncles, Francisco Pagan and Carl Strait.

A private funeral liturgy will be celebrated for the immediate family.

A public funeral Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date to be held at St. Angela Merici Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current outbreak are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Jabiel’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jabiel Luis Vega, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.