POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Ferraro and Venerose families sadly announce the passing of Irene M. Ferraro, much loved and cared about daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and schoolteacher. Irene passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 5:00 a.m., surrounded by her loving and caring family: sister, Angeline Ferraro with whom she made her home; her nephews, David Venerose, Jr., Josef Venerose, David’s wife, Noelle Venerose and best friend, neighbor and fellow schoolteacher, Kimberly Pantutiti.

Irene was born in Youngstown on the east side corner of Albert Street and East High to the late parents of Frank and Irene Ferraro (DeRose) on September 17, 1960.

She attended Immaculate Conception grade school and Ursuline High School. Irene received her Bachelor’s in Teaching at Youngstown State University and her master’s at Kent State University with an emphasis area if study certification as a principal.

Before her career as a schoolteacher and principal for the Youngstown City Schools where she taught for over 28 years, she worked in Youngstown for Dr. Max Malcoff, Dentist, St. Elizabeth Hospital billing department under Gerald Farmer and later taught at Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties in Youngstown.

Irene had many awards bestowed on her. She received the Who’s Who Award in Education and numerous other commendations. She was a member of the Youngstown, Ohio and National Education Associations.

Irene also enjoyed volunteering at her church, The Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in downtown Youngstown, its church fest committee as a decorator and decorating the church altar at Christmas time with her sisters, Angeline Ferraro and the late, Edith Venerose and nephew, David Venerose, Jr. Irene also worked with the Youngstown Italian Fest and many other organizations. She served as president of her condominium association.

Irene enjoyed baking all the cookies for her nephew, David and Noelle’s wedding, cooking, sewing, reading and volunteering. Irene took great pride in being a devoted daughter, to her mother, father and sister making sacrifices for them often neglecting her needs as a caring, devoted daughter, sister and friend to many.

Irene leaves behind her sister of 61 years with whom she made her home and was a second mother to her, Angeline Ferraro of Poland; sister, Mary Peslak (Ferraro) of Campbell; three nephews and a niece, David Venerose, Jr., Josef Venerose and Thomas Peslak and Donna Peslak, along with David Venerose’s wife, Noelle Venerose and their son, David Venerose III. Irene’s greatest enjoyment was being with her great-nephew, David III, making him things and holding him. She also leaves behind her best friends, Kim Pantutiti and Jacquelyn Fishio.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the funeral home followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

