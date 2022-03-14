BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene F. Multari, 100, passed away peacefully Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

She was born July 12, 1921 in Teeswater, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Voisin Kelly.



Irene was a graduate of Teeswater Continuation High School.

She became a nurse and joined the Canadian Army and was stationed in Petawawa, Ontario, Canada.

She later moved to Detroit, Michigan to continue her nursing career.

There she met her husband, Reynald and they moved to Youngstown in 1951 where she continued her nursing career until 1966, when she and her husband purchased The Kolesar Display Company and succeeded to turn the business into a nationally recognized name in the display industry.



After her and her husband retired, they traveled America and enjoyed sightseeing, museums and rodeos. Older but still young at heart, they went white water rafting and once rode an elephant.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



She will be sadly missed by her husband, Reynald of 70 years; her sons, Reynald, Jr. (Phyllis), James (Deborah), Brian (Phyllis) and Wayne and daughter, Mona (Wesley Jones). She also leaves to cherish her memory, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph; five sisters, Margaret, Marie, Francis Kathleen and Rita all of Canada and daughter-in-law, Ginger Multari.



