Irene E. Graf, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Irene E. Graf, 94, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Irene was born February 19, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Suzie (Balog) Bali.

She was a homemaker and a member of Christ Presbyterian Church, where she was very active.

Irene loved spending the winter months in North Myrtle Beach. She enjoyed golfing and belonged in many leagues and she loved hosting parties at her home.

Irene will be remembered lovingly by her two children, Linda (Allen) Lenio and Joseph (Margie) Graf; grandson, Brian (Marybeth) Graf; three granddaughters, Laurie Graf and Kristen and Lauren Lenio; three great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Frame and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Graf; three sisters, Emily Toth, Mae DiPillo and Ann Lindemer; brother, John Bali and granddaughter, Tricia Lenio.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Irene’s name to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Irene’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 21, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.