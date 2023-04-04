YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hortensia Silva Basora, 97, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Friday, March 31, 2023.



Hortensia was born April 20, 1925, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.



She met Ismael Basora her husband of 64 years on July 1, 1944.

They were blessed with three sons, Daniel, Jose, and Gilberto.



Hortensia was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed her life to the fullest, enjoying travel including visiting her homeland to spend time with her loved ones and relatives. Hortensia especially loved music and dancing.



She was incredibly talented in crafts and had a decorative flair when decorating her home.

If you were fortunate and had the chance to enjoy her hospitality, she always made sure you experienced the absolute best Puerta Rican cuisine which was her specialty.

Of all the pleasures in life, her family always came first. Make no mistake about it, her grandchildren and great grandchildren were at the top of her list.



Hortensia is survived by her three sons; her sister in Puerto Rico, Ludivina Silva; eight grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends whom she considered family.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hortensia Silva Basora, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.