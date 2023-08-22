BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hilda M. Chaplow, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023.



Hilda was born March 4, 1938 in Masontown, West Virginia, the daughter of Hobart and Gertie Radabaugh Cale.

Hilda was retired from Plaza Donuts.

She was a member of Boardman Church of the Nazarene, where she was church treasurer and played the piano.

In her spare time, she liked to cook, bake and clean.



Hilda will always be remembered lovingly by her two children, Cheryl (James) Dear and Gerald (Kelli) Taylor and their father, Elmer Taylor; six grandchildren, Christopher, Zachary, Jacob (Sarah) Braithwaite, Eric (Tiffany) Castle and Cortni and Cody Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Braithwaite and Ethan and Delaney Castle; Hilda’s best friend since 1957, Shirley Snyder and two grandchildren by choice, Mark and Bailey Sidor.



She was preceded in death by her parents; second husband, Paul Chaplow and 11 siblings, Thelma, Margaret, Tessie, Delmar, Thurman, Glen, Merle, Arthur, James, Hubert and Herbert.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.