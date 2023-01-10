YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helene M. D’Apolito, 81, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, at Mercy Health in Boardman.

She was a devout Catholic who had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and attended St. Maron’s Catholic Church.

Helene was born December 16, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio to Peter and Adelaide Dohar being one of seven children.

After graduating from Cardinal Mooney in 1960, Helene worked as a secretary for numerous lawyers including her stepso,n Atty. Lou D’Apolito.



She married Anthony P. D’Apolito on January 11, 1976 and they enjoyed 35 wonderful years together.

Helene had the most beautiful voice which complemented the choir in her earlier years and Tony loved hearing her sing to him. Helene was also an excellent baker making beautiful cakes for special occasions and looked forward to working at the church fish fries making her famous delicious brownies. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and positive outlook on life.



Helene is survived by her stepsons, Atty. Lou (Paula) D’Apolito and Tony D’Apolito along with her siblings, Thomas Dohar, Marie Abbas and Michael (Georgia) Dohar. She also leaves her stepgrandchildren, Anthony (Melissa), Tonio and Amato along with two stepgreat-grandchildren, Myranda and Nicholas; in-laws, Frank and Catherine D’Apolito, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Helene was preceded in death by her husband and many of her in-laws, along with her siblings, John (Fran) Dohar, Catherine (Tom) Abraham and Peter (Judy) Dohar.



Viewing hours will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Maron’s Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road on Thursday, January 12 followed by a divine liturgy at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Tony Massad.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.