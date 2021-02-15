Helen Williott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at St. Angela Merici Church with Rev. Kevin Peters celebrating for Helen Williott, 88, who passed away Wednesday morning, February 10, 2021.

Helen was born January 28, 1933 in Campbell, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Prochak) Felt.

She graduated from East High School in 1951.



Helen met her husband, Tony, in study hall at East High School when she was 15 years old. They were engaged on her graduation day and were married on June 21, 1952.

Helen worked at the A&P Grocery Store prior to having her children.

Helen was an excellent cook who for years baked bread weekly! She made THE best pierogi, stuffed cabbage and buckeyes! After raising her own children, she found her greatest joy in her grandchildren and was affectionately known as Baba!

She leaves her husband of 68 years, Tony; five children, Louis (Wendy), Anthony (Dana), Paulette Dockry (Donald), Helen Mediati (Bill Liptak) and Richard (Jennifer); grandchildren, Maura Giannobile (Tony), Carl Williott (Paula), Gabrielle Williott, Alexandra Torcasi (Dan), Courtney Dockry, Marissa Mediati Stookey (Matthew), Marina Mediati, Daniel Liptak, Jennifer Liptak, Brandon Williamson, Donovan Williott and Nathan Williott and great-grandchildren, Rocco Giannobile and Wesley Torcasi.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by siblings, Catherine (Felt) O’Mellan, Steven Felt, Nicholas Felt, Michael Felt, Andrew Felt and Mary (Felt) Vivo.

Helen leaves her “Club Girls,” Marie Harrison, Joann Swierz and Annie Clement. The family would like to thank them for their years of friendship and kindness shown to Helen for more than 60 years. For many years Helen belonged to Fr. Mike’s Rosary group where she had many friends and wonderful memories.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, Comfort Keepers, and Crossroads Hospice, especially to Ty, Betsy, Rita, Kerry, LaTonya, Candace, Jackie, Stephanie, Ernestine and Shanice who made it possible for us to keep our mom at home.



Friends may call on Tuesday, February 16 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.



Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Helen’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Williott, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.