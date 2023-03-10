GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Furnish, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.



Helen was born March 31, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Patsy and Rose (Giacce) DelFlore.



Helen was employed as an inspector at Packard Electric, working for 33 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica.



She loved to dance and was an amazing cook. She enjoyed cooking for her family.



Helen will be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Roxanne (Edwin) Taylor; son, Gary Furnish; three grandchildren, Holly and Amanda Taylor and Gary Furnish, Jr; a great-grandson, Hayden Lopez and many loving nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric Taylor; sister, Angeline DelFlore; two brothers, Albert and Louis DelFlore; a stepsister, Irene Bernardich and two stepbrothers, Patrick and Albert Riccitelli.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

There are no calling hours.



