GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hector M. Rivera, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

He was born January 25, 1943, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the son of Domingo and Manuela Rivera Vega.

Hector proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and the lottery.

Hector will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, Ruth O’Connell; three daughters, Heather Lyn, Lisa Marie and Lynn Rivera; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jose Vega and four sisters, Victoria (Raul) Valentin, Alma Vega, Rosa (Phillip) Vega Harris and Margie (Ricardo) Beltran.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carmen Vega.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, on South Avenue in Boardman.

