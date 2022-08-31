BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry M. Curtis, 60, of Boardman passed away early Monday morning, August 29, 2022.

Harry was born September 26, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Gerald D. and Betty A. (Orr) Curtis.

He worked as a printer for the Youngstown Vindicator.

Harry enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, spending time at Mill Creek Park and just being out in nature. His greatest joys were his grandchildren, living life for them.

Harry will always be remembered lovingly by his two daughters, Julie (Tom) Furtaw and Jessica (Brad) Koch; the four grandchildren whom he loved, Benjamin and Adalyn Furtaw, and Emmett and Mason Koch; two sisters, Jerri Lynn (Bobby) Dibkey and Ruth Curtis; and a brother, Dean (Pam) Curtis; as well as Geremy Curtis, nephew and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Harry’s Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.