CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Guy J. DiPillo, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Guy was born March 17, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of Paul and Angeline DiPillo.

Guy proudly served his county in the U.S. Army.

He retired from Briar Hill Sheet and Tube after 31 years of service.

He was a member of St. Luke Church.

Guy will always be remembered lovingly by his son, Guy (Patricia) DiPillo; three grandchildren, Tricia, Joseph and Gina DiPillo and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Roseann DiPillo and brother, Gene DiPillo.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, followed by a 6:00 p.m. service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

