Gregory M. Habeth, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory M. Habeth, 57, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, after battling a one-month illness.

Greg was born on August 28, 1964, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a son of John J. Habeth and the late Anne L. Wenzel.

He was a 1982 graduate of Germantown High School and then began employment with UPS where he worked for several years. Greg was employed with United Rentals at the time of his passing as a territory sales manager where he worked for the last 17 years.

He loved watching his son play sports from t-ball through high school sports, taking him camping, going to the beach, riding his Harley, playing tennis, shooting and working in the yard. He was first and foremost devoted to his beloved son and a hard-working dedicated employee.

He is survived by his son, Nicholas G. Habeth; father, John J. Habeth; stepmother, Cricket Habeth; brother Brian Habeth; sister, Debbie Tangney; several nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Max.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Greg’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory M. Habeth, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.