Grace Maynard, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Maynard, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.



Grace was born on November 27, 1934, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harland and Gladys (Bogar) Ripple.

She was one of 11 children and a 1952 graduate of The Rayen School.

She retired from General Fabricators at the age of 62, when the plant shut down. She also worked at Duchess Cleaners in Liberty.



Grace enjoyed playing bingo and going out dancing in her earlier years. She loved spending time with her family and friends.



Grace will always be remembered by her son, Elmer Maynard, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Lisa Maynard; her daughter, Cheryl Hunt, whom she lived with; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she will forever be known as Nana.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Elmer, Sr.; daughter, Darlene Scarfo and son, Richard Maynard.



Private services were held for the family.



