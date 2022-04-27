CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Katherine Prezioso, in her 100th year, entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home with her devoted daughter, Terri and son-in-law, John by her side.

Grace was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 20, 1922, to Joseph and Virginia Branca DePascale of Bagnoli Irpino, Italy.

She attended The Rayen School but chose to leave after the 10th grade to work for her parents, DePascale Grocery Store, in Brier Hill. Grace purchased produce from Pyatt Street Market to sell at their business. She ran the cash register, took orders over the phone which she filled and delivered. On the side, she also played the bug for customers. During WWII, Grace worked at Niles Steel Products as a presser forming pipes. She also held a position at General Fireproofing, GF, riveting pilot seats.

On July 6, 1950, she married Angelo Prezioso, at St. Anthony’s Church. He passed in 2008. They were married 58 years. Grace was a member at St. Anthony, St. Dominic and St. Patrick Churches. She was a woman of faith and lived her life loving God and serving others.

Her daughter, Terri was her life, who she was very overprotective of. Her home was her castle. She cooked to perfection, made sure there was food for everyone who visited and cleaned until everything sparkled. Grace was a wonderful wife, mother and daughter-in-law to Theresa Prezioso who lived with her. She enjoyed hand picking and canning bushels of tomatoes used for sauce on homemade pasta. Also canned peppers to put on pizza. Grace and Angelo loved moving into the home they built together with Terri and John in 2001. She helped with housework, cooked delicious meals and especially the feasts she made on holidays. Rulli Brothers and Whitehouse Fruit Farm were frequented often. Grace looked forward to their outings. Listening to music in the park, going for rides and stopping at DQ for treats.

Grace is survived by her beloved daughter, Terri, who was her caregiver; son-in-law, John; sister, Mary Jane Russo; cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Virginia DePascale; husband, Angelo Prezioso; brothers, Joseph, Amato, Frank, Arthur, Jerry and Anthony and sisters, Helen and Margaret.

Terri and John appreciate the love, laughter and care close family and friends gave her. The angels are: Mary Jo, Geri, Jerry, Donna and Mike S., Albert, Tom, Ginny W., John and Becky, Ron and JoAnn, Charlie, Ella, Pat, Donna B., Carol and Bob B., Peggy, Sheila, Annette, Patty and Colleen. Also, thanks to Patriot Home Care, who treated her daily plus Crossroads Hospice who provided her, Terri and John, with care and compassion.

The family wishes any memorial contributions to be made in Grace’s name to St. Patrick’s Church, Youngstown. Flowers or plants are not required.

Visiting hours will be at St. Patrick’s Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.