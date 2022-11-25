AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Lee Harver, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Gloria was born on October 19, 1938, a daughter of Yolanda and George Mansky.

Gloria graduated from East High School.

After her retirement from Dillard’s department store, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends laughing and always with a smile on her face. Gloria loved to go dancing, enjoyed live music and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her son, Edward Harver III; daughters, Terri Lundy and Gloria Chepak; brother, John Mansky and grandson, Edward Harver IV.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Kim (Paul) Spitak of Niles and by her grandchildren, Erica Wenger (David) of Boardman, Robert Hrusovsky of Boardman, Dana Kuhns of Austintown, Michael Harver of Youngstown, Kristen and Kaitlin Spitak of Niles, James Harver (Anyssa) of Youngstown, Jessica Lundy of Toledo and Gina Chepak of Boca Raton, Florida. Living in a legacy of love are her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Joseph, Jaxon, Jimmy, Kiernan, Jayden, Arya and Eddie. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Above all, Gloria was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. To know her was to love her.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations made in her honor to Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care.

The family will receive friends to celebrate and pay tribute to Gloria’s life on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

