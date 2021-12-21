MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. Smith, 77, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Gloria was born August 2, 1944, in Youngstown, the daughter of Raymond and Angeline Ravotti Ross.

Gloria was a homemaker. She was a collector of teddy bears, liked to garden and bowl. She was a member of the Ohio Women’s Bowling Association, as well as local bowling leagues.

She will always be remembered by her two sons, John Smith of Austintown and Christopher Smith of Florida; grandson, Cameron; her beloved dogs, Mya and Pepe and best friend, Patrick Hymes, who was always by her side.

Besides her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith and brother, Victor Ross.

Private services were held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.