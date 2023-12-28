LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gilda DiPiero passed away in the evening of Monday, December 18, 2023.

She was born in Bugnara, Abruzzo, Italy, on April 28, 1924, to her parents Francesco and Angelina (LaMarca) Ventresca.

She emigrated to the United States from Italy in 1947, after World War II. During the war years in Bugnara, her family home was seized by German soldiers and the family was made to live in a stable with little or no food, while at the same time Gilda and her sister, Delia, were forced to cook for the German officers occupying her family’s home. Like most in her generation, she rarely spoke of those dark days.

After emigrating to the U.S., Gilda married Amerigo DiPiero on October 9, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio and embraced life in her new country while keeping many Italian traditions alive.

In the early years of their marriage, Gilda was employed as a seamstress at various businesses, including Hartzell Rose and Sons, after which she devoted herself to raising her family in Liberty Township.

Gilda and Amerigo were married for 54 years until he passed away in 2003.

Family was the most important thing to Gilda and she enjoyed cooking for everyone. Her specialties were pasta, pizza, bread, tiramisu and Italian cookies. Sunday dinners were large, loud and always delicious. She had coffee and dessert nearly every evening with her sisters, Mary and Delia.

Gilda’s hobbies included reading and collecting cookbooks. She enjoyed gardening and fed family and friends all summer long with the vegetables she grew. She also enjoyed traveling to Italy to visit Bugnara and her relatives who still lived in the village.

Gilda was a member of the Bugnarese Ladies Society and the St. Anthony Altar and Rosary Society.

To cherish her memory, Gilda leaves three children, Maryjane (Don) Tabor, Frank (Darien) and David (Tami) DiPiero; seven grandsons, Mike Tabor, David (Julia), Jason (Renee), Daniel (Hannah), Nathan (Nicole), Justin and Anthony (Morgan) DiPiero and three great-grandchildren, (Paxton Tabor and Saiya and David Michael DiPiero). She also leaves special neighbors Marguerite and Philip Mazzocco, who were of great comfort to her in recent years.

Gilda is reunited in heaven with her parents; husband, Amerigo; sisters, Mary (Nino) Colaluca, Delia (Dominic) Scardina; brother, Ennio Ventresca and her in-laws, Philomena and Francesco DiPiero.

There will be a 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1125 Turin Avenue in Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio celebrating.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m., prior to the mass at the church.

Gilda’s family would like to thank Windsor House Canfield, Traditions Hospice and Dr. James Demidovich for their kindness and care.

