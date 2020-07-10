Gertrude Lame Baldwin, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Lame Baldwin, 94, beloved wife and devoted mother, left this earth to be united with her husband of 66 years, on Thursday, July 9, surrounded by her children.



Gert was born on December 2, 1925, in Youngstown, to John and Willa Herron Lame.

She graduated from South High School in 1942 and soon after married her high school sweetheart, Russ, in South Bend, Kansas.



Gert worked for the Ohio State Unemployment Office, Fisher Foods and Sparkle Markets, as a cashier and a local dry cleaner in Dallas, Texas.

She enjoyed playing Skip-Bo with family and friends, drawing cartoon characters and buying and selling real estate. She also enjoyed time spent with the many friends she made at The Inn at Poland Way, especially her poker pals.



Gert leaves her daughter, Rusti (Al) Puromaki and sons, Rob (Paula) Baldwin and Rick (Patty) Baldwin, all of Poland; two grandsons, James (Tricia) Puromaki of Encinitas, California and Rob (Kayla) Baldwin of Poland; two granddaughters, Kristen Ballinger of Mountain Lake, New Jersey and Jennifer (Cameron) Tartt of Heath, Texas and great-grandchildren, Devin Puromaki, Landry Tartt, Kennedy, Elle and Blair Ballinger and Everley and Blakeli Baldwin.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Hendricks.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House of Poland for the kindness and care shown to Gertrude during her final days.



There are no calling hours.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

