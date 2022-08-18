YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Gross, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 14, 2022.

Gertrude was born December 9, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mary (Hamracek) and John Cipkala. She was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from St. Matthias School in 1946 and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1950.

She was a member of St. Matthias Church, a member of the bereavement committee from its inception, and served as a lector at mass. She belonged to the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, the Sacred Heart and Rosary Society, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Branch 161. She was a past secretary of the Diocesan Infant of Prague Guild for 14 years.

Her husband of 66 years, Richard “Botch” Gross, whom she married May 17, 1952, passed away September 9, 2018.

Gertrude will be remembered lovingly by her son, Richard (Connie) Gross of Toledo; her two daughters, Susan (Peter) Popovici of Stow and Karen (Jim) Shaffer of Boardman; two granddaughters, Joanie (Kevin) Murphy and Kati (William) Del Pozo, all of Chicago, Illinois; three grandsons, Eric (Sara) Grosso of Strongsville, Alex (Diana) Popovici of San Antonio, Texas and Zachary Gross of Toledo; three great-grandchildren, Eamon and Hudson Murphy and Elise Grosso and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Frank Cipkala and a sister, Mary Bunofsky.

She considered herself blessed by being at St. Matthias Church from her baptism until her death.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Shepherd of the Valley of Boardman and Hospice of the Valley for their care.

A private mass was held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

