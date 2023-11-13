YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – German Torres, 90, passed away peacefully at home Saturday morning, November 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

German was born May 2, 1933, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, son of the late Eulogia Lugo and Candido Torres.

German retired from Republic Steel and worked at the Juvenile Justice Center and Mahoning County Sheriff department as a Reserve Deputy.

German loved bowling, golf, fishing and dominos. He was an avid baseball fan. His favorite team was the New York Yankees.

German was a leader in the Hispanic community arriving in Youngstown in the mid 1950’s. He was the President of the Sons of Borinquen for many years, past member of OCCHA Board of Directors, worked with the board of elections as a committee man and a member of Christ the Good Shepherd-St. Rose of Lima Church. German also volunteered at Gleamer’s Food Bank and Good Shepherd’s Food Bank.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lucy Torres (Pagan); children, German (Iris) Torres of Orlando, Florida, Willie Torres of Youngstown, Nellie (Ricardo) Gonzalez of Palmyra, Pennsylvania and Evelyn Torres of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Ida Rivera-Torres of Orlando, Florida; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Aida Sequinot of Texas, Rosa Diaz, Candido Torres, Ismael Torres, Amelia Martinez and Glady Martinez all of Puerto Rico and many nieces and nephews and was considered everyone’s favorite uncle.

Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Torres and brother, Jose Torres.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital and Hospice House for their support and care.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday November 18, 2023.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

