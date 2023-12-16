BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Miloser, 84, of West Pittsburg passed away peacefully at home early Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023, with her daughter by her side.

She was born in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County, on August 31, 1939, to the late John and Grace (Stevenson) Moss.

Her beloved husband of 41 years, Nicholas G. Miloser, passed away March 12, 2000.

Geri retired after 27 years as the shipping manager for the Hummel Gift Shop in New Springfield, Ohio. She was generous and funny and loved by all who knew her.

Geraldine leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Carlee (Frank R. Prestia Sr.) Miloser; a sister, Mary Helle and her brother, John Moss.

In addition to her husband and parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by three brothers, James W. Moss, Charles “Chuck” Moss and Robert L. Moss and a sister, Ella Jane Shaffer.

Respecting Geraldine’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

