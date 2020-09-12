Gerald E. “Jerry” Frey, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald E. Frey, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Jerry was born January 3, 1938 in Tiffin, the son of Clarence and Mabel (Fast) Frey.

He was retired from General Motors where he was an accountant and a member of the General Motors Retiree Club.

Jerry was an avid golfer, sports enthusiast and huge Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns football fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Adele Rossi, whom he married April 5, 1975; two children, Connie Frey of Spencer, Ohio and Steven (Tina) Frey of Loudonville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kate (Mike) Bartlett, Cori (Alexander) Holmes, Jennifer (Jake) Tyree and Melissa Frey (fiancé Josh Muetzel); two great-grandchildren, Jaelynn Holmes and Julia Tyree and a great grandson arriving this fall; sister-in-law, Irene Canacci and niece, Denise Canacci.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Richard Frey.

Family and close friends may call from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

A 1:00 p.m. funeral service will follow on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects unless you are attending the funeral service.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current outbreak are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to The Eastern Regional Kidney Foundation 4822 Market Street #207, Boardman, OH 44512 or made at erkidney.org.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerald E. “Jerry” Frey, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: