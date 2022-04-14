YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald A. Ross, 83, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Jerry was born January 6, 1939, in Campbell, the son of Frank and Mary Ross.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and upon graduating enlisted in the U.S. Marines.

He was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. He also enjoyed mall walking daily with his friends.

Jerry was a Police Officer with Washington D.C. Police Department before returning home to begin his career with the Youngstown Police Department where he proudly served and retired as a sergeant.

He is survived by his two sons, Frank and Jerry (Colleen), both of Youngstown; son-in-law, Donny Simione of Boardman and his sister, Rosemary Santillo of North Carolina. He was especially proud of his four grandchildren Brianna and Nick Simione and Emily and Danielle Ross.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and his daughter, Pam whom he missed dearly and brother, Donald.

Friends and family may call Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service.

