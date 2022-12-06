BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Alexander Losiewicz passed away suddenly at home from ill health on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was 59 years old.

Jerry was born January 9, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Edward John Losiewicz and Mary M. Losiewicz.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and co-hosting the family holiday celebrations with his mom.

Jerry graduated from YSU in business management. He worked for many years at Wal-Mart in Austintown. He was familiar to many people as manager of the paint department at Home Depot in Austintown and most recently as manager of the electrical department there.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother. He was his mother’s caretaker until her passing.

He leaves three sisters, Patricia Cordova, Margaret Evans and Antoinette (Gene) Seifert; three brothers, Samuel Fero, Paul Fero and Edward Losiewicz. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was Godfather to Harley Horger

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at New Road Church, 5530 New Road in Austintown, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

