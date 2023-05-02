YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Georgina Dones, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Georginia was born November 14, 1937 in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Emilio and Julia Oyola Viera.

She married the love of her life Victor Dones in 1963. They lived in Chicago for several years and finally came to Youngstown where they made a wonderful welcoming home. Every Sunday her house was full of love, amazing food which she loved to cook and the sounds of family. When we think of her we will remember her beautiful smile, her generous heart and her unfailing devotion to her family.

She was a homemaker and attended Sta. Rosa de Lima Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family.

Georgina will always be remembered lovingly by her two children, Jose (Aida) Gonzalez, and Marisol Gonzalez; seven grandchildren, Michelle (David) Hernandez, Bridgette Rivera, Jose Gonzalez, Bernardo Rivera, Robert Rivera, Jessica Gonzalez, and Angel Torres; six great-grandchildren, Kaila Hernandez, Xavier Vargas, Eli Hernandez, Christian Corsale, Kiara Gonzalez, and Cruz Rivera; five sisters, Candida Viera, Gladys Velasquez, Anas DelGado, Laura Estremera, and Maria Gonzalez; six brothers, Jose Antonio Viera, Jose Diaz-Oyola, Michael Diaz, Hector Diaz, Juan Diaz, and Emilio Viera; and niece, Bianca (Ken) Spielvogel.

Georgina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor M. Dones; son, Edward Gonzalez; and eight siblings, Lydia Carrion, Angel Luis Viera, Maria Sanchez Viera, Francisco Viera, Jose “Pepe” Viera, Rufito Viera, Margarita Viera, and Mario-Diaz Oyola.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

