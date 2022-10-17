YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgette R. Donofrio passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

She was born September 5, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of George J. and Emma F. Prohart Roskos.

Georgette worked as an X-ray technician at both St. Joseph Hospital in Warren and Southside Hospital. She also worked in medical billing.

In her spare time, Georgette enjoyed crafting and gardening but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Georgette leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Robert Donofrio whom she married October 8, 1977; two daughters, Gina (Darren) Cope and Kathryn (Eric Vidman) Donofrio; two grandchildren, Thomas and Giuliana Cope; two sisters, Marlene (Victor) Mauer and Christine (John) Cavalier; brother-in-law, John (Diane) Donofrio; sister-in-law, Sally Donofrio; mother-in-law, Lucy Donofrio and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Anthony “Tony” L. Donofrio and brother-in-law, Anthony R. Donofrio.

Family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers with the Rev. Philip Rogers presiding. Please meet directly at church for Mass.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

