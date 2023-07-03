BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George R. Hamrock, 79, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Hospice House.

George was born on August 5, 1943, son of the late George J. and Helen (Christoff) Hamrock.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1961, where he played baseball and football. After high school, he served in the US Army at Fort Bliss Texas and was honorably discharged.

George learned many skills while employed at Shutrump Construction. He transitioned to professional truck driving and over the next 38 years he worked for Leaseway, Coastal, Standard Oil, BP and Home Depot to name a few. The majority of his career was delivering fuel and freight.



He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing poker with his buddies who called him “Hammy,” watching high school football, cheering for the NY Yankees, and New England Patriots. He always looked forward to trips to Maine and having a lobster or two. He invested much of his time reading and loved sharing information with friends and family. Guests were always sent home with a plate of something, usually labeled as “the Best”.

George leaves behind his wife Judy (Walega) whom he married on March 7, 1997; sons, George M. Hamrock of Tempe Arizona, David (Maggie) Hamrock, of Liberty, Scott Clark of Poland; daughter, Heather (John) Judin, of Canfield; grandchildren, Gabe and Bridget Hamrock, Eli and Zac Judin, and Dakota and Tanner Clark; his sister, Dolores Bach; six nieces and two nephews.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his beloved brother Richard J. Hamrock.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Funeral services will be at 9:00 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Holy Family Church in Poland with Rev. John Rovnak as celebrant.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Mercy Health Center and the Hospice House.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

