George Panno, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Panno, surrounded by his wife, five children and grandchildren, peacefully died on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He was born August 30, 1927, to Felice and Rosa Panno. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and papa.

He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Zoe (Kramer) Panno; five children, Rosemari (Mark) Panno, Mary “Dada” Panno, Phillipp (Martha) Panno, George (Pauline) Panno and Zoeann Panno; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Candace, Jeremy, Amanda, Ricky, George, Phil, Angelina and Jerrett; four great grandchildren; his brother, Alex (Betty) Panno and brother-in-law, Anthony Barone.

George graduated from East High School and was elected to the East High Hall of Fame for his golf accomplishments. He graduated from Miami of Ohio before his service in the US Army. It was in the army where he learned his trade of firefighting.

George worked for the Youngstown Fire Department. He helped found the Firefighter’s Union and served as Union President. In 1970, under the direction of Mayor Hunter, George was appointed and sworn in as Fire Chief. He loved his years of service. He also enjoyed being a substitute teacher of math and science.

After retiring from the fire department, George became a nursing home administrator where he worked until October 1989, when he retired full time.

George was a lifetime member of the Arco Club. He was an avid bocce player, teaching his children to play and love the game. George also enjoyed traveling, often he vacationed and wintered in his Florida home.

George is preceded in death by his father, Felice and mother, Rosa; his sister, Mary; and brother, Phil.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. There will be a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel Avenue in Youngstown, by the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church Saturday morning for mass.

In respect to COVID-19 guidelines, guests are asked to wear masks at both the funeral home and church.

Family and are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to George’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Panno, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.