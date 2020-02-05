George Kalapos, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Kalapos, 85, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.

He was born in Youngstown on April 30, 1934, the son of Mike and Annie (Kopashinski) Kalapos.

He was a 1953 graduate of Rayen High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He retired from General Motors and moved to Florida in 1997.

He remained an avid fan of all Cleveland sports teams and especially the Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

His wife, the former Annette Benedis, whom he married on June 2, 1956, passed away on November 16, 2015.

George will always be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Michele Kalapos Bobinski and grandson, Aaron Bobinski, of Olmsted Falls; daughter-in-law, Lori Clardy; grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas and Bianca Kalapos; great-grandchildren, Conrad, Dax and Beck Kalapos, of Florida and brother-in-law, Nick Benedis of Youngstown.

Besides his parents and his beloved wife, Annette, George was preceded in death by his son, George Michael Kalapos; sisters, Ann Lippa and Mary Kalapos and brother, Mike Kalapos.

Friends and family may call Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to George’s family.

