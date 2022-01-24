BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary W. Housteau, 57, peacefully passed away on Friday, January 21, surrounded by his loving family who wiped away his tears as he took his final breath, after a brave five-year battle with stage four colon cancer.

Gary was born on September 9, 1964, in Youngstown. He was the youngest child of Charles and Rosemary Massaro Housteau. He remained a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area.

Gary was a graduate of Wilson High School, where he was a standout in both football and baseball for the Redmen.

Gary was an All-City second baseman in 1982. This was the culmination of a baseball career that also found him in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as a 12-year-old in the Little League World Series. He was proud to have been a member of The M.A.B.C. Allstars – a group of 11–12-year-olds from a tiny Little League on the east side of Youngstown that to this day remains as the only area team to have ever made it to that prestigious tournament. They proudly represented the Central United States in the 8-team tournament, where they finished fifth in the world.

Football is where Gary really made his mark though. He was a three-year starter and a two-time unanimous All-City selection for Coach John Kopp’s Redmen squad. He was team captain and team MVP his senior year. Gary won the team’s Outstanding Defensive Lineman award in each of his three varsity years. He also won the prestigious Mike DeNiro Award, as the league’s top defensive lineman after his senior year. Gary ’s football career continued on at Adrian College where he studied business and mathematics. He was part of the first Adrian team to win the MIAA Championship in 1983 and to qualify for the Division 3 National playoffs. He won the Outstanding Defensive Lineman award for Coach Ron Labadie’s squad in his senior year. Gary was inducted into the Woodrow Wilson Hall of Fame, proudly along with his brother Ray in May of 2019.

Gary continued onto a successful career at AT&T and later as a teacher at MCCTC.

In 1989 Gary started The Valley’s Playbook, along with his brothers Chuck and Ray and lifelong friend Bruce Burge. “The Playbook” became an iconic area sports magazine for over a decade. From there Gary became involved in an Ohio State sports publication called The Buckeye Sports Bulletin. That lead to a position for the next 18 ½ years at Bucknuts, which is the largest Ohio State sports website in the nation. Gary became a renowned sports columnist and photographer for Ohio State football. He proudly acknowledged being on the sidelines photographing every home Buckeye game over the last 22 years.

Gary also developed a successful free-lance photography business over the years.

Gary was well known as an area high school sports historian and expert. He made frequent appearances on radio/TV shows and podcasts over his decades in sports reporting. He traveled many miles covering high school sporting events and documenting them with his camera.

Gary decided to document and share his cancer battle in great detail on social media and developed a substantial following in doing so.

Proceeding Gary in death is his father, Charles Housteau, Sr. and his big brother, Charles Housteau, Jr.

Gary was best known, however, as a devoted father to his daughter, Chloe whom he sadly leaves and with whom he has always made his home. He also leaves his mother, Rosemary; brother, Ray and sister, Charlene Kozak. Also left to grieve are his nephews, Chuckie (Amanda) Housteau of Youngstown, Raymond Housteau II of Lakewood, Ryan Housteau of Canfield and Bobby (Christina) Kozak of Columbus; nieces, Lauren Kozak of Youngstown, Raegan Housteau of Canfield, Alexandria and Christina Armeni; great-nephew, Jack Housteau; great-niece, Riley Kozak and Chloe’s mom, Angela Salerno.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by funeral services at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Chloe Housteau Benefit Fund.

God Bless! Go Bucks!

