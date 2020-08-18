Gary Richard Stayer, Sr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Richard Stayer, Sr., 66, son of the late Robert and Rosemary Stayer, was born March 14, 1954 and passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was a native resident of Youngstown.

He took pride in his work as a truck driver for Three S Express of North Lima, where he was the only driver in their history to put more than 500,000 miles on a truck.

He loved vehicles of all kind. He enjoyed life and loved to crack jokes and make others smile. Now he rests in peace with his parents, wife, Martha Stayer, and brothers, William, and Robert.

He is survived by siblings, older brother, Bradley Stayer of Texas, and younger sisters, Kathleen Stayer of Missouri and Caroline Stayer of Texas, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his children, Cynthia Dawn Marie Stayer, and Gary R. (Brandee) Stayer, Jr. of Youngstown. His legacy lives on through his children and eight grandchildren, Hannah, Abigail, Ray, Relisha, Julian, Jonah, Cattelaya, and Ashlyn Eva Marie Stayer. Those he left behind will cherish their memories of him and will continue to miss him dearly.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

