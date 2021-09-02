Gary J. Nardelli, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary J. Nardelli, 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021.

He was born September 9, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of Frank J. and Antoinette Piccocci Nardelli.

Gary worked at MASCO Workshop and loved visiting the ladies in the office.

He enjoyed Ohio State football and basketball, Cleveland Browns and Indians and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition, he loved superheroes and Scooby-Doo.

Left to cherish his memories are his sister, Carolyn McCamon; two nephews, Taylor E. McCamon, Phillip (Aimilita) McCamon and a great-niece and great-nephew, Xailin and Mayhana.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

