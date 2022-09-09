YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary DeNiro, 64, of Youngstown, who departed on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

He will always be remembered by his son, Michael (Margaret) DeNiro; his three grandchildren, Dominic, Carmen and Julianna DeNiro; his loving partner, Dee Koehler and her children, Robert (Ashley) Koehler and Kara Koehler.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael DeNiro.

Gary was born on December 24, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Carl “Duke” and Rose DeNiro.

Gary was a graduate of Chaney High School where he was a standout football player. After high school, Gary headed south to Tuscaloosa where he attended The University of Alabama from 1977 to 1980. During his tenure, he played football under Coach Bear Bryant, had 140 tackles and helped his team win two National Championships (1978 and 1979). Gary earned Freshman All-SEC team and the Italian

All-American team. He cherished and carried with him the friendships he made during his time at Alabama – his teammates were his brothers. Even with his Alabama legacy, his biggest accomplishment in life is his son, Mike.

Sports remained a key part of Gary’s life. From the Yankees to the Youth Phantoms (watching Dominic and Carmen), his passion was contagious. Gary would attend every game, including Julianna’s gymnastics and he was very proud of his grandchildren’s accomplishments. Gary also enjoyed spending time with family and those he considered family, grabbing drinks with friends, eating good food, fishing and spoiling his grandchildren “There’s no rules at grandpa’s!”

Gary rolled into any venue like the crimson tide with his larger-than-life personality. He will truly be missed.

Roll Tide!

Family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the DeNiro family.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

