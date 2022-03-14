MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)— Gary B. Olenick, Sr., 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 12, 2022, after a long battle with COPD.

Gary was born July 7, 1944, in Weirton, West Virginia.

He was employed by General Motors for 42 years. In retirement, Gary lived life to the fullest. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend that cherished his time with family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Patty, whom he married February 4, 1989; children, Renee (Joe) Vitullo of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Denise (Keith) Mazzupappa of Mineral Ridge, Gary Jr. (Heidi) Olenick of Juniper Florida, Cory (Jackie) Olenick of Pataskala; stepchildren, Michael (DeAnna) Page of Ankeny, Iowa and Melissa (Fred) Russo of Canfield; 15 grandchildren, Tyler Vitullo, Kendra Olenick, Alexa (Jeff) Walp, Andrew Russo, Shane Vitullo, Colton Page, Jenna Mazzupappa, Devon Olenick, Kevin Russo, Dylan Mazzupappa, Miranda Olenick, Zachary Russo, Connor Page, Cory James Olenick and Sofia Olenick; great-granddaughter, Eliana Olenick; brother, Greg (Margo) Olenick of Follansbee, West Virginia and cousins and close friends, Don (Nancy) Chumita of Austintown.

Gary will always live on in the memories and hearts of his family.

Per Gary’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

