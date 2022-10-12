YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Andrews, 75, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022.



Gary was born May 24, 1947, the son of Robert A. and Agnes P. Ples Andrews.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

At the age of 16, Gary worked at Adams School. After that, he worked for Aerolite Extrusion and Jones and Laughlin Steel (Cold Metal Products) for 35 years until the plant closure. He went on to work at Cochran Sparkle for ten years, where he met new friends that he enjoyed talking to.



Gary was President of Local 3047 United Steelworker’s Union for 12 years. He was also President of SIDS Block Watch on the South Side neighborhood, Lansingville.

As a youngster, Gary played football for Lester’s Dairy football team.



At the age of 15 ½, Gary met the love of his life, Beverly at the Elm’s Ballroom. They married January 7, 1967. They continued their dancing at Kuzman’s weekly. Gary and Bev loved each other very much. Life will not be the same without him.



Gary will always be remembered by his wife of 55 years, the former Beverly Kish; two children, Lisa Andrews Bornemisza and Michael Andrews; two grandchildren, Ethan Andrews and Caitlin Brown; cousin, Ronald Ples, who he thought of as a brother; in-laws, Sandy and Bill Hupp and Sherry and Shamel Rushwin; two Godchildren, Shamel Rushwin, Jr., and Raymond Anzevino; special friends, Pat and Ron Devellin and Renee Peplow and his beloved pets, Bitty and Pippin.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Steve and Lucy Ples and Peter and Amelia Andrews; a brother, Robert Andrews, Jr.; nieces and nephews, James Andrews, John Ples, Mary Ples, Ann Ples, Renee Ples and Darlene Benyo Cole and in-laws, Mildred and Edward Kish.



Family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, October 15, 2022, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Angela Merici Church in Youngstown with the Rev. Kevin Peters as Celebrant.



A television tribute will air Thursday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.