Frederick W. Carder, Sr., Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick W. Carder, Sr., 62, passed away Saturday evening, September 18, 2021.



Fred was born on May 4, 1959 in Youngstown, the son of Harry A. and Marilyn E. (Smith) Carder.



He worked for many years at Home Depot.

He enjoyed playing poker and Texas Hold ’Em. Fred will always be known for his great sense of humor.



Fred will always be remembered by his two children, Lindsey Carder of Struthers and Frederick W. Carder, Jr. of St. Pete Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Madison and Crew Carder and two brothers, Bruce and Brian Carder.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



There are no calling hours.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Frederick W. Carder, Sr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.