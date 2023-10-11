BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick J. Cannell, 87, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023 of natural causes at Hospice House.

Fred was born on September 14, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of Peter and Dorothy Cannell.

He was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. Fred grew up on the south side of Youngstown and graduated from South High School in 1955.

He served a four-year apprenticeship and became a journeyman carpenter. In 1960, he was drafted into the Army and served two years as an infantryman in the 25th Infantry Division during the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his service, he continued to work as a carpenter and later worked in a tool and die shop and as a machinist.

Fred was a very talented person and held several patents for various inventions. He was also a very caring person and was eager to help anyone who was in need. He belonged to various organizations, including the Youngstown Toastmasters, the 19th Light Artillery Reenactment group, the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club of which he was a 67-year member, the Salem Honor Guard, the American Bell Association and the Italian Festival Committee. Fred was also a certified NRA pistol instructor. He conducted many classes on pistol safety and concealed carry.

He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church for most of his life.

Fred leaves two brothers, Peter (Ruth Ann) and Paul and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by; sister, Rosemary and brother, John.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023 followed by a 6:00 p.m. memorial service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

