BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Freddie” John Pichiotino, 74 of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 4, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

Fred was born July 31, 1948, in Youngstown, to Joseph and Frances Snezic Picchiottino.

He was a 1966 graduate of Struthers High School.

He married his wife, Barbara (Malloy), on October 27, 1973 and they shared almost 50 years together.

Fred drove trucks for the United Parcel Service for 30 years. Later on in his career he, along with Barbara, owned and operated Western Reserve Park, a family campground.

Fred loved traveling with family and friends. He especially enjoyed going on cruises and vacationing in Las Vegas. He was an avid woodworker and carpenter who often used his talents to help others. He was a hardworking, kind and generous man with a big heart. He enjoyed teasing most every person he talked with and was able to make light of any situation. His real passion was his family and friends whom he loved very much.

He will be greatly missed by all but especially his family including his wife, Barbara; son, Eric (Mandy) Pichiotino; daughter, Yvonne “Bunnie” (Joe) Malloy; grandchildren, Adam, Lydia and Norah; great-grandchild, Olivia; sisters, Sandra Tesone, Debbie (Don) DePaul and Mary (Brian) Ackerman and many nieces and nephews, as well as pets, FiFi, Bobo, Loli and Taco.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother, Ron “Tipper” Pichiotino.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 15 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a memorial service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick J. “Freddie” Pichiotino, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.