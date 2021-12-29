COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick David Yanoski, 93, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Fred was born on May 7, 1928 in Youngstown a son of the late Joseph and Katherine Mondack Yanoski.

Fred was blessed with a long life full of diverse experiences. He left high school early in 1946 to serve in the United States Army as a TEC 5 railway transportation officer in Japan. He was awarded with a World War II Victory Medal and an Army of Occupational Medal Japan.

Fred graduated from East High School upon his return.

He was employed at Republic Steel for over 30 years. He also worked in the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department in law enforcement and on the rescue/recovery dive team. His business ventures included real estate, dry cleaning, pizza shop owner, working as a mechanic, and of course, his 30+ year Oriental food concession adventures partnered with his wife, his “Susie” at Pyatt Street Market, Rogers Flea Market, Canfield Fair and many other places.

Fred was a lifelong area resident. He was very proud of his east side roots and enjoyed sharing his life stories and vast knowledge with others. In his later years he enjoyed going for drives with Susie, relaxing in his sunroom birdwatching and daydreaming and receiving visits from family and friends. Fred was a fun, good-humored, hardworking handyman, who will be missed by all who knew him.

Fred leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, SooJa, whom he married on August 8, 1992; stepchildren, Catherine (Troy) Butcher, Sandra (Louis) Wiesen and James (Rachel Spangler) Scerba; grandchildren, Steven, Jared and Lucas Wiesen and Owen, Julia and Macey Scerba and Madelynne and Wyatt Spangler; and many other dear family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James (Ann) Yanoski and sister, Eleanor Rosensteel.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will take place on Monday, January 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at The Elm Tree, 170 Walton Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

COVID-19 protocols will be encouraged.

A private service and burial at Calvary Cemetery is planned.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Fred’s family.

