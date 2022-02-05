CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred M. Baltes, Jr., 71, passed away early Saturday morning, February 5, 2022.

Fred was born May 3, 1950, in Youngstown, the son of Fred M., Sr. and Josephine (DeNiro) Baltes.

Fred was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked as a retail manager for local businesses in town.

He was a member of St. Christine Parish.

Fred’s pride and joy were his family and granddaughters. He was an avid sports fan, following the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He accumulated an impressive hat collection and enjoyed working in his yard to perfection.

Fred proudly served his country as an MP with the United States Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam.

Besides his loving wife, Susan (Warner), whom he married October 7, 1989; he will always be remembered lovingly by his three beautiful daughters, Tiffany (Michael) Wagar, Chelsey Baltes (Fiancé Bryan Stafford) and Katelyn Baltes (boyfriend James Thomas); two granddaughters, Sophia and Ella Wagar; three siblings, Cheryl (Dennis) Corey, Robert (Debra) Baltes and Carol (Kevin) Burns; brother-in-law, Tim (Jamie) Warner; mother-in-law, Kate Warner and many loving nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, John Warner and brother-in-law, Jeff Warner.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church for Mass on Tuesday.

Interment will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

