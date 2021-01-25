Fred J. Pisani, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred J. Pisani, 94, a life-long resident of Youngstown, passed away at St. Elizabeth Medical Center – Youngstown on Friday, January 15, 2021.



He was born on July 14, 1926, to Ferdinando and Annie Lanatta Pisani who emigrated from Italy in the early 1900s.



Fred was a graduate of The Rayen School and received his Bachelors Degree in Education at Youngstown University and his Masters Degree from Westminster College.



He was a teacher in the Youngstown City School system for 35 years, teaching primarily at Hayes Jr. High and The Rayen School.



Fred is Past President of Alpha Phi Omega Alumni Fraternity, Past President of the Youngstown Schoolmasters Club, Past President of the Youngstown Education Association and Past President of the St. Vincent de Paul Society – Youngstown Council. He also served on the professional staff of Boy Scouts of America and was a counselor and bugler for the Fresh Air Camp. In addition, Fred was a drummer in the Youngstown University Marching Band and in various local orchestras during the 1940s and 50s.



Fred was a veteran of the United States Navy, enlisting during his senior year at Rayen and completing his high school education while in the service. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor in the later stages of WWII and was a member of VFW Post 1423.

After completing his service in the Navy, Fred hitchhiked from Youngstown to the West Coast and back in order to see the United States.



He was an active member of St. Edward Parish.



He was also an avid YSU football fan, season ticket holder and member of The Penguin Club.

In his later years, Fred was active six days a week as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and as a volunteer at the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall, the Food Pantry at Mt. Carmel and the Food Pantry at St. Edward’s Parish.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Antoinette (Pisani) Cannon of Long Beach, California, Roger Pisani of Laguna Hills, California, Louis Pisani of Fremont, California, Almond Pisani of Visalia, California and Victor Pisani of Struthers, Ohio and nephew, James Pisani of Huntington Beach, California.



He is survived by nieces Rhonda Pisani Shank (Randy) of Elkhart, Indiana, Diane Cannon Robetcky (Wayne) of Temecula, California and Kathleen Cannon Kramer of San Diego, California, nephews Kevin Pisani (Michelle) of Edwardsburg, Indiana, Victor Pisani, Jr. (Barbara) of Mandeville, Louisiana, Richard Pisani (Mary Lou) of Poland, Ohio, Gregory Pisani (Donna) of Wimberley, Texas and Edward Pisani (Noreen) of Garden Grove, California. Fred is also survived by his long time close friend and fellow volunteer, Mariann Cola of Struthers.



Fred was a positive influence on everyone he met and an inspiration to many of his students. He was a very outgoing and social person and was all for bringing people together. He lived a life based upon his faith and upon service to others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no service. Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Edward’s Parish, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Fred J. Pisani, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.