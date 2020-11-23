Frank W. Tondo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank W. Tondo, 71, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Frank was born March 14, 1949 in Youngstown, son of the late Bill and Dorothy (Waddington) Tondo.

He was a member of Paradise Lutheran Church.

In his spare time, Frank enjoyed bowling and cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Olga Mendzala, whom he married August 7, 1971; two children, Amanda Tondo and Frank Tondo II; two grandchildren, Corey and Brooke and two brothers, Bill Tondo and Ron Plassman.

Family friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

A private funeral service will be held for the family.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

