Frank S. Baran, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank S. Baran, 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Frank was born on October 31, 1950, in Youngstown, the son of the late Adam J. and Janina (Iwaszko) Baran.

He was a 1968 graduate of Wilson High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. Upon being honorably discharged, Frank worked as a head crane follower at Republic Steel for ten years. He then retired from the City of Youngstown 911 Center.

Frank attended St. Stanislaus and St. Columba Cathedral.

He was a member of USWA No. 1331 and AFSME Union.

Frank was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. He also enjoyed photography.

Frank will always be remembered by his two sons, Matthew and Adam Baran; grandson, Hunter Zachary Baran, who was his best friend and buddy forever; brother, Edward (Nancy) Baran and numerous nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Baran and Adam M. Baran, Jr. and sister, Barbara Ann Tatar.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

