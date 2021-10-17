Frank Ralph Lucido, Jr., Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Ralph Lucido, Jr., 75, passed away Friday evening, October 15, 2021.

Frank was born September 4, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Mary Stanich Lucido.

Frank was a 1964 graduate of Lowellville High School and attended YSU.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. Upon being honorably discharged, Frank worked most of his life in the grocery business. He was manager of Girard Sparkle for 25 years and then retired from WCI in 2007 after ten years of service.

In his spare time, Frank enjoyed going to the casino and making his famous hot peppers and pizzelles. He loved giving them to family and friends near and far. He volunteered for Youngstown Food Bank (Gleaners) and delivered Meals on Wheels. His greatest joy was attending football and basketball games for his grandsons and taking them to Coney Island.

Frank is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Kathleen Curry, whom he married on October 14, 1967; two children, Kelly Ann Fry of Lowellville and Frank A. Lucido of Campbell; five grandsons, Joel and Josh Fry and Anthony, Mathew and Michael Lucido.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Lewis and a brother, Dan Lucido.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

A 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Frank’s family.

