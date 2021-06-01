Frank “Poncho” Bernard, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank “Poncho” Bernard, Jr., 67, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born April 26, 1954, in Artesia, California, the son of Frank Sr. and Alice Smith Bernard.



Frank was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He was a self-employed owner/operator truck driver for over 40 years and enjoyed being out on the road.

In his spare time, Frank loved boating, fishing, cooking-out, having a cold beer and spending time with his great-nephews, family and friends.



Frank will always be remembered fondly by his four siblings, Robert Bernard of Canfield, Barbara (Dave) Eck of Austintown, Sandra Bernard of Mineral Ridge and Sam (Jennifer) Bernard of Canfield; four nephews, David (Heather) Eck, Jeffrey (Brittany) Eck, Kevin (Tania) Felger and John Felger and two great-nephews, Brantley and Jaxon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care.



