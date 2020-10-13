Frank P. DiCicco, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank P. DiCicco, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with his family by his side.

Frank was born July 18, 1929 in Youngstown, the only child of Carmen and Josephine (Traficant) DiCicco.

Frank graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949 where he met the love of his life, Jean Kraynak. Frank and Jean were married on August 26, 1950 and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

He spent his career as a bricklayer working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and King’s Refactory.

He enjoyed his retirement at Lake Milton where he loved boating, fishing and hosting family for holiday picnics.

Frank is survived by his wife, Jean; four children, Cynthia (Ray) Boyce of Canfield, Frank DiCicco of Boardman, Loretta (Paul) McEvey of Boardman and Renee (Dr. Stan) Slabic of Erie, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren, Christopher (Dr. Rebecca) Riblet, Marc (Brianne) Riblet, Nicole Riblet, James and Christine DiCicco, Danielle (Kyle) Hoffman, Dr. Jeana and Kyle McEvey and Andrew, Aaron and Hannah Slabic; eight great-grandchildren, Maura, Evelyn, Abigail, Ivy, Vanessa, Bradley, Ezra and Cameron and a great-grandson on the way.

Frank’s life will be celebrated by immediate family at a private service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Frank’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

