AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Michael Stas, 72, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital after a long illness.

Frank was born August 10, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Florence Marinelli Stas.

He was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Frank had been employed at Economy Electric, Wean United, Federal Wholesale and lastly from Valley Pontiac, Cole Cadillac.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Cleveland fan. He enjoyed local high school and college games. Also, an occasional trip to the casino or track to see the horses run was one of Frank’s favorite pastimes.

Frank was always available when someone asked him for help and was also an inspiration with his cheerful ways around others, whether family or strangers. His favorite saying was “Don’t worry, it will all come out in the wash.”

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles.

He leaves behind his twin brother, John who he resided with and was also his caretaker and a close cousin, Roseann (DeSimone) Cullen and husband, John Cullen.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown. Please meet directly at church for the Mass.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Cleveland Clinic, Mercy Health, Select Specialty Hospital and Austinwoods Rehab, along with his personal physicians that have tended to Frank over the years.

