Frank J. Lentine, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMBPELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Lentine, Jr., 64, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Frank was born April 30, 1956 in Youngstown, the son of Frank J., Sr. and Clara “Dolly” (Belfast) Lentine.

Frank was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He worked for O.D.O.T. and recently retired from management at the Pines Lounge.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He also liked sports collectibles.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mom, Dolly; wife, the former Samantha Morar of Columbiana; three daughters, Melissa (John) Chetsko of Poland, Ari’anna and Alyssa Lentine, of Columbiana; stepdaughter, Ariel Morar of Columbiana and three grandchildren, Gianna, John and Vinny Chetsko.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dominic and Anthony Lentine.

Family friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

A private funeral service will be held for the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current outbreak are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

